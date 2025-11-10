Cold weather shelters opening across Central Florida: where to find them

The Brief Several cold weather shelters are open Monday night for residents living without heat. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s overnight. Several shelters offer food and bedding. Several area shelters are looking for donations.



Several cold weather shelters are available throughout Central Florida on Monday night for residents living with little to no heat.

What we know:

As temperatures are expected to drop to near-freezing, going from the low to mid-60s on Monday to just in the 30s-40s overnight into Tuesday, community organizations offer warmth, shelter and, in some cases, bedding and breakfast for residents in need.

How cold will it get?

A cold front arrives in Orlando and Central Florida on Monday, bringing with it arctic air that will drop temperatures to potentially near-freezing or below breezing in some spots for the next 48 hours.

On Monday, temperatures will start in the 70s and drop to the 60s by the afternoon. Temperatures will then dip into the 30s and 40s Monday night and into Tuesday morning in Orlando and across the metro.

Winds will also increase to 25-30 mph.

Where is it the coldest?

The areas where it will be the coldest will be Marion County (Ocala) and Northern Sumter County (The Villages), where temperatures could actually dip to or below the freezing mark, which is 31-32°.

In Orlando and Central Florida, temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s and 40s. The entire region will see gusty winds up to 30 mph, which will mean wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Central Florida cold weather shelters

Here are several warming shelters available throughout Central Florida:

Flagler County

The Sheltering Tree

Where: The Rock Transformation Center, 2200 N. State St., Bunnell

When: 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10 to 8 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11

What to know: The county will provide bus transportation along two routes on Wednesday. See more information here

Lake County

LifePointe Church

Where: 3551 E. Orange Ave., Eustis

When: Open at 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10, and will remain open based on weather conditions.

What to know: Lake County Transit will provide free transportation to travel to or from a Lake County Emergency Management-designated Cold Weather Shelter. Services will be available via a fixed route (LakeXpress), paratransit (Lake County Connection), and a cold-weather shelter shuttle (see the shuttle schedule below). For information on LakeXpress’s Fixed Route Bus Service, call (352)742-1940. For information on Lake County’s Connection Paratransit Service, call (352)742-2612.

Marion County

Salvation Army - Center of Hope

Where: 320 NW 1st Ave, Ocala

When: Check in is at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10. Dinner is served at 5 p.m.

What to know: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office - Emergency Management Division is working with the Salvation Army and our other community partners to ensure the safety and well-being of those in need of cold-weather shelter.

Osceola County

First United Methodist Church

Where: 1000 Ohio Avenue, St. Cloud

When: Opens at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10 and closes 7 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa De Vida

Where: 2367 Fortune Road, Kissimmee

When: Opens at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10 and closes 7 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Poinciana Christian Church

Where: 3181 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee

When: Opens at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10 and closes 7 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Orange County

Matthew's Hope Ministries

Where: 611 Business Park Blvd #101, Winter Garden

When: Open 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10

What to know: While preparing to shelter individuals Monday night, Matthew's Hope Ministries is also asking for food, paper goods, clothing and bedding donations. See more information here

Barnett Park

Where: 4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando

When: Opens 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10 and closes 9 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11

What to know: This resource was opened as county officials expect homeless shelters to be beyond normal capacity.

Goldenrod Recreation Center

Where:

When: Opens 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10 and closes 9 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 11

What to know: This resource was opened as county officials expect homeless shelters to be beyond normal capacity.

Three Orange County homeless shelters are accepting additional guests during the extreme weather by housing guests in offices, gyms and conference rooms.

These participating shelters include:

Coalition for the Homeless

Where: 18 N. Terry Ave., Orlando

When: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

What to know: Homeless shelters cannot accept pets, but both Orange County warming centers can. All pets must be crated for transportation and during the night.

The Salvation Army

Where: 624 Lexington Ave., Orlando

When: Call (407) 423-8581

What to know: Homeless shelters cannot accept pets, but both Orange County warming centers can. All pets must be crated for transportation and during the night.

Orlando Union Rescue Mission Project Hope

Where: 300 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando

When: Call (407) 422-4855

What to know: This participating homeless shelter is open to single men only. Homeless shelters cannot accept pets, but both Orange County warming centers can. All pets must be crated for transportation and during the night.

Seminole County

Rescue Outreach Mission

Where: 1701 W. 13th St., Sanford

When: Call 407-321-8224

What to know: Seminole County's only low-barrier shelter hosted over 115 men, women and children Friday night, and are preparing for an additional 25 to 30 more in the cold weather shelter for the next few nights, the shelter said.

Volusia County

Neighborhood Center’s The Bridge

Where: 421 S. Palmetto Ave., DeLand

When: Open at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday, Nov. 11. Guests can stay until 8 a.m. the following morning. Breakfast will be served.

What to know: Volusia County provides shelters with supplies such as water, food, bedding, and other essential items, as requested.

What we don't know:

It's not known if Brevard, Polk and Sumter Counties are offering cold weather shelters at this time.