Timeline: coldest air of the season arrives Monday night

FOX 35 storm team meteorologist TJ Springer shares a timeline on the cold weather that is approaching Central Florida.

How cold will it get?

The coldest air of the season thus far arrives Monday night into Tuesday and sticks around throughout the day. It's a short-lived cold blast, but it's going to be potent. The cold air and wind combo won't do us any favors either.

Temperatures will go from the low to mid-60s on Monday to just in the 30s-40s overnight into Tuesday.

Some of our interior, northwestern neighborhoods could get into the mid-30s. Orlando...it's looking like we'll dip to around 36° early Tuesday. Our northern locales could close in on the freezing mark.

Northern Florida will be dealing with the first freeze of the season, so be sure you cover or bring your plant inside. The wind will make it feel brutal on Tuesday AM and really throughout much of the day.

That is why we have Storm Team Alert for both Monday and Tuesday.

Feels Like Temps will be in the 20s-30s out at the bus stop on Tuesday AM, so be sure you grab your winter weather gear. Jackets, gloves, and hats will be a good idea.

Timeline: When does the cold air arrive?

The cold front swings through Sunday night into Monday morning. This is when the colder air is going to start filtering into Central Florida. It will feel drastically different Monday afternoon compared to Sunday with wind gusts around 20–25 mph.

Temps will be falling throughout the day, only rising into the lower to middle 60s on Monday.

Temperatures continue to tumble Monday night into Tuesday morning. That's when we'll feel the coldest temps. Highs on Tuesday will be the coldest of the week, only getting into the upper 50s and lower 60s.