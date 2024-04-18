African American history museum could bring millions in economic impact to Eatonville

The nerves are settling in as the town of Eatonville prepares to give its final pitch as the site of the state's first Black history museum.

Leaders will answer questions before the state's 9-member task force about why the town should be chosen at a meeting in Tallahassee on Friday morning.

"We are history. Nothing anyone else could bring to the table," said Shaniqua ‘Shan’ Rose, CRA Executive Director.

Rose is the lead coordinator for the proposal.

Eatonville is the second-ranked finalist as a site for the museum. Other top contenders are St. Johns County, Sarasota, and Opa-Locka.

Rose believes Eatonville's initial application was under scrutiny because of the legal battle over where the museum could go. The town wants it built on the site of the old Hungerford Property --- where a school once stood for Black students. But, they had to get Orange County Public Schools to agree to give up some land.

"When we turned in our packet in March we didn't have commitment. Now, we do," said Rose.

The district sent the state's task force letters of agreement that if Eatonville is chosen it would donate up to 10 acres of land for the project.

Rose says Eatonville is ideal because of its history as the country's first Black municipality and its prime spot off I-4.

The 100,000 square foot space wouldn't just include a museum. She says the plans also include an amphitheater, parking garage, hotel, and chapel.

Rose says the site would be paid for with money from the state – county – and private donors. She says an early feasibility study showed it could bring between 5-10 million dollars in economic impact.

But the excitement – comes with questions from some.

"What would be in that museum. Who is in charge of the museum," said John W. Beacham.

John W. Beacham has lived in Eatonville all his life.

He says with ongoing discussions about how students should be taught Black history in Florida - he wants to make sure more local voices are at the decision table if the museum comes here.

"What control does Eatonville have and do citizens have a say in that. Not just people in authority," said Beacham.

Back in 2023, Governor DeSantis signed a law to create the state task force for the project. It would provide recommendations for planning, construction, operation, and administration of what would become the Florida Museum of Black History.

The meeting with the state's task force is at 9:00A. The task force has to make a decision and get that to the governor by July 1st.

Town leaders say if they can bring this home, there will be community meetings about what would be displayed in the museum.

They hope to break ground in 2026.