Central Florida church follows social distancing guidelines with a drive-in Easter Sunday service

This year's Easter Sunday service will be different, as churches across the state must enforce social distancing guidelines.

A church in Central Florida is getting creative and is holding a drive-thru service.

Leesburg Baptist Church has a stage in their parking lot and churchgoers are parked around it for the service. Cars are tuned in to 87.9 FM to listen to the service through the radio. There are also speakers on the stage for those who do not want to use the radio.

The program for the service is even online, to prevent churchgoers from touching paper pamphlets.

The service began at 9 a.m. A portion of the service will be streamed onto the church's Facebook page and website at 10:30 a.m.

