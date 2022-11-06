Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian.

Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris is asking people to prepare.

"We're going to prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Harris. "If you just started to dry out and some homes just did then putting sandbags around your sliding glass doors, your front doors, we aren’t talking about another Ian… but we are talking about some pretty decent rain."

It's a race against time for many residents in Geneva, who are trying to clear debris in front of their homes before the severe weather hits.

"Of course, it’s concerning. I haven’t gotten rid of the trash. Lots of projectiles if I don’t finish," said Bob Boulanger.

Hurricane Ian flooded Boulanger's home, and they've been in the process of cleaning up as Lake Harney, behind his home, is still flooded.



"The winds," said Boulanger. "Obviously, the waves I’m nervous about what they do when they hit the walls, the roof, the ceiling."

