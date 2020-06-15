Cellphone carrier outages affect local 911 services

article

Local law enforcement agencies in Central Florida are working on network issues that are affecting people trying to call 911.

The Kissimmee Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff's Office took to Twitter on Monday to urge people needing 911 services to call their non-emergency lines.

The network outages are linked to bigger outages reported by major phone carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint.

