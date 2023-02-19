Photos: Celebrity sightings at NASCAR Daytona 500 race

There were a number of celebrity sightings at the 65th running of the "Great American Race."

Dierks Bentley got fans moving with a rousing performance ahead of the race. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conducted a flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem performed by American singer and songwriter Breland.

Moments before actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish served as honorary starter for the Daytona 500, comedian and former SNL cast member Pete Davidson was spotted by FOX 35 cameras entering the pace car for the pace lap prior to the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

Image 1 of 20 ▼ DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Honorary starter, Tiffany Haddish poses in the flagstand prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of "The Great American Race." The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps - a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance and a whopping 530 miles.

