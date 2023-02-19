LIST: Every driver who's won the NASCAR Daytona 500 race
DAYTONA, Fla. - Thousands of fans will be at Daytona International Speedway for the 2023 Daytona 500 on Sunday, which also falls during NASCAR's 75th Anniversary. Who will cross the finish line and get to celebrate on Victory Lane – and add their name to the Harley J. Earl Perpetual Trophy?
Ahead of the historic 500-mile race – which begins at 2:30 p.m., and can be watched on FOX 35 – here is a look at every Daytona 500 winner since the first in 1959, according to NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway.
LIST: Every Daytona 500 winner since 1959:
- 1959 - Lee Petty
- 1960 - Junior Johnson
- 1961 - Marvin Panch
- 1962 - Glenn "Fireball" Roberts
- 1963 - Tiny Lund
- 1964 - Richard Petty
- 1965 - Fred Lorenzen
- 1966 - Richard Petty
- 1967 - Mario Andretti
- 1968 - Cale Yarborough
- 1969 - LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970 - Pete Hamilton
- 1971 - Richard Petty
- 1972 - A.J. Foyt
- 1973 - Richard Petty
- 1974 - Richard Petty
- 1975 - Benny Parsons
- 1976 - David Pearson
- 1977 - Cale Yarborough
- 1978 - Bobby Allison
- 1979 - Richard Petty
- 1980 - Buddy Baker
- 1981 - Richard Petty
- 1982 - Bobby Allison
- 1983 - Cale Yarborough
- 1984 - Cale Yarborough
- 1985 - Bill Elliott
- 1986 - Geoff Bodine
- 1987 - Bill Elliott
- 1988 - Bobby Allison
- 1989 - Barrell Waltrip
- 1990 - Derrike Cope
- 1991 - Ernie Irvan
- 1992 - Davey Allison
- 1993 - Dale Jarrett
- 1994 - Sterling Marlin
- 1995 - Sterlin Marlin
- 1996 - Dale Jarrett
- 1997 - Jeff Gordon
- 1998 - Dale Earnhardt
- 1999 - Jeff Gordon
- 2000 - Dale Jarrett
- 2001 - Michael Waltrip
- 2002 - Ward Burton
- 2003 - Michael Waltrip
- 2004 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2005 - Jeff Gordon
- 2006 - Jimmie Johnson
- 2007 - Kevin Harvick
- 2008 - Ryan Newman
- 2009 - Matt Kenseth
- 2010 - Jamie McMurray
- 2011 - Trevor Bayne
- 2012 - Matt Kenseth
- 2013 - Jimmie Johnson
- 2014 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2015 - Joey Logano
- 2016 - Denny Hamlin
- 2017 - Kurt Busch
- 2018 - Austin Dillon
- 2019 - Denny Hamlin
- 2020 - Denny Hamlin
- 2021- Michael McDowell
- 2022 - Austin Cindric
- 2023 - TBD