LIST: Every driver who's won the NASCAR Daytona 500 race

Thousands of fans will be at Daytona International Speedway for the 2023 Daytona 500 on Sunday, which also falls during NASCAR's 75th Anniversary. Who will cross the finish line and get to celebrate on Victory Lane – and add their name to the Harley J. Earl Perpetual Trophy?

Ahead of the historic 500-mile race – which begins at 2:30 p.m., and can be watched on FOX 35 – here is a look at every Daytona 500 winner since the first in 1959, according to NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway.

LIST: Every Daytona 500 winner since 1959: