Photos: Bethune-Cookman University marching band performs ahead of Daytona 500

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats marching band performed ahead of the 65th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The band, led by director Donovan Wells, performed in front of racing fans awaiting the Great American Race at the Daytona International Speedway.

Multi-platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley, however, took the main stage at this year's pre-race concert.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Bethune-Cookman University band director Donovan Wells leads the Marching Wildcats during a performance prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The big race is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

If you're not attending the event in person, you can watch the race on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.