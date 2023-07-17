Celebrate the 40th anniversary of DOLE Whip: Walt Disney World introduces new DOLE treats to parks

article

Ready to celebrate the 40th anniversary of DOLE with a sweet treat? Well, the Walt Disney World Resort has you covered!

You can follow their recipe to make your own DOLE-inspired pineapple cupcake or visit Disney to enjoy some of their treats as well.

DOLE Whip Day is on the third Thursday of July, with this year being on July 20. According to Disney Parks Blog, this holiday has been officially recognized as "National DOLE Whip Day" by Chase’s Calendar of Events, which is a well-known official collector of holidays worldwide.

If you want to celebrate this holiday at Disney, check out the list below to see what new tasty treats are available.

Rapunzel Sundae

Love a good sundae? Then you must try the Rapunzel sundae offered at Storybook Treats in Magic Kingdom!

This sundae has a shortcake with DOLE Whip lemon and wild berry soft-serve. Plus, it's topped with berry compote and sugar flowers to create the ultimate dessert.

Aurora Cone

Need to cool down? Try out the new Aurora cone that is sure to give you relief from the heat.

This cone in infused with strawberry and blue DOLE Whip soft serve with white chocolate crisp pearls in a cone.

You can find this tasty treat at Storybook Treats in Magic Kingdom.

RELATED STORIES

Orange Bird Nest

The Orange Bird Nest treat is a waffle cone filled with DOLE Whip orange, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

This fun bowl is only available til August 13 at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs.

You don't want to miss the chance to try it!

Blood Orange Mimosa Float

Thirsty? Get the Blood Orange Mimosa Float to quench your thirst while sightseeing at Disney Springs

This drink has a base of blood cornage mimosa, topped with DOLE Whip orange, and an orange wedge.

This mimosa is available til September 1, at Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs.

You can check out all the other existing treats available to taste test on their website.