Walt Disney World welcomes another 'Cinderella pony' into their campgrounds

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground introduced a newborn, female Shetland pony on the campgrounds, early Tuesday morning.

The foal was born around 4 a.m. to mom Lady. This is the second "Cinderella pony" to be born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch.

Her big sister Lily was born in 2019 and has featured in the latest season of National Geographic’s "Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She also helped pull Cinderella's pumpkin coach at Disney World.

One day they hope this new foal follows in her footsteps and get to do all these great things as well.

The foal is already running around the pasture, bonding with her mom. After a couple of weeks of gaining independence, the pony will be able to meet the other two Shetland pony foals, Sprout and Finn.

These two were born earlier this spring.

A name for this beautiful foal will be released in the coming weeks.