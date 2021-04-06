CDC awards nearly $200M to expand Florida's vaccine programs

article

Florida has been awarded almost $200 million to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution and access, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced.

The CDC said that they have awarded $194,069,672 to Florida. The money is to be used to support efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensuring greater equity and access to the vaccine by those who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The nearly $200 million is part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access, and administration efforts. It was made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

"We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations," said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. "Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake."

The money must follow these guidelines, the CDC said:

75 percent of it must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities.

60 percent must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.

