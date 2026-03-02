FWC: Florida fisherman dies after falling off boat into St. Johns River

The Brief A 70-year-old man died Monday after he fell out of his boat while fishing, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened neae the Lemon Bluff boat ramp on the St. Johns River, FWC said. "FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time."



A 70-year-old fisherman has died after he fell out of his boat and into the St. Johns River, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to the FWC, the man was fishing in his boat near the Lemon Bluff boat ramp when he fell into the water.

A good Samaritan rushed to his aid and pulled the man out of the water, the FWC said. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The FWC did not release the man's name, nor details on the circumstances of how the man fell into the water. The agency said it was an open investigation and that a full report would be available once it is completed.