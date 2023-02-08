Cat stabbed in the head with pliers, listed in critical condition

article

Authorities in Indiana are looking for the person who stabbed a cat in the head with pliers.

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) said the female gray and white short-haired feline was brought to their care after a resident found her. The resident was feeding the cat when she noticed the animal was stabbed in the head with a pair of needle-nose pliers.

A veterinarian removed the pliers and provided emergency care.

An X-ray after a cat is stabbed in the head with pliers. (Credit: Indianapolis Animal Care Services)

The cat is listed in critical condition. The next 24 hours should provide an update on the cat's prognosis.

IACS said the cat was known to visit a local park.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.