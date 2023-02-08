Expand / Collapse search

Cat stabbed in the head with pliers, listed in critical condition

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations
catstabbed article

A cat was stabbed in the head with pliers and officers want to know who did it. (Credit: Indianapolis Animal Care Services)

INDIANAPOLIS - Authorities in Indiana are looking for the person who stabbed a cat in the head with pliers. 

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) said the female gray and white short-haired feline was brought to their care after a resident found her. The resident was feeding the cat when she noticed the animal was stabbed in the head with a pair of needle-nose pliers.

A veterinarian removed the pliers and provided emergency care. 

cat-xray.jpg

An X-ray after a cat is stabbed in the head with pliers. (Credit: Indianapolis Animal Care Services)

The cat is listed in critical condition. The next 24 hours should provide an update on the cat's prognosis. 

RELATED: ‘We regret our mistake’: Animal shelter accidentally euthanizes dog

IACS said the cat was known to visit a local park. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 