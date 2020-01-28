Cast members from television show 'The Office' to attend 2020 MegaCon Convention

article

Several cast members from hit television show 'The Office' are coming to this year's MegaCon Convention in Orlando.

MegaCon announced on Tuesday that stars Oscar Nuñez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Leslie Baker, and Brian Baumgartner will attend the event. They did not specify which dates they will be attending yet, but their website does say that it costs $40 for an autograph or between $50 to $55 for a photo with anyone of them.

Other celebrities attending the event are Mario Lopez (Saved By the Bell!), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By The Bell!), Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Goonies, Stranger Things), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars), Weird Al Yankovic, and more. A full list of guests can be seen on the MegaCon website.

Tickets to MegaCon Orlando 2020 range between $25 and $60 depending on the day you go. However, on their website, the convention is currently running an early bird special with tickets as low as $15.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MegaCon Orlando website.