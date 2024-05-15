Car crashes into charter bus carrying 11 at Walt Disney World, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A car crashed into a charter bus carrying 11 people on Walt Disney World Resort property on Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on World Drive approaching the exit ramp to Epcot Center Drive, troopers said.

Photo: Michele Atwood

A Nissan Altima and charter bus were headed north on World Drive when the Altima driver overcorrected and missed the charter bus ahead, according to troopers. That's when the front of the Altima collided with the back of the bus.

The Altima driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The 11 passengers on the bus remained on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Photo: Michele Atwood

FOX 35 has reached out to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District for details on the charter bus.

This is a developing story.

The crash remains under investigation.