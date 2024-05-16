Expand / Collapse search

21-year-old killed after crashing into ditch in Orlando, troopers say

By Dani Medina
Published  May 16, 2024 9:35am EDT
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in Orlando on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened just after 7:40 a.m. on Americana Boulevard and John Young Parkway. The man, in a Kia Optima, veered off the road and into the shoulder where he crashed into a ditch, according to a report from FHP. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said. 

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The eastbound lanes of Americana Boulevard have been blocked off, troopers said in an 8:48 a.m. update. 

FHP continue to investigate the crash. 

This is a developing story. 