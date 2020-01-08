'Saved By the Bell!' stars will attend 2020 MegaCon Convention

article

'Saved By the Bell!' stars Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Elizabeth Berkley are coming to Orlando.

MegaCon Orlando announced on Wednesday that cast members from television show Saved By the Bell! are coming to the 2020 Megacon Convention in Orlando.

The convention website said that Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley will all attend the event on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It costs $50 to meet and get an autograph from them or $60 to meet and get a photo with them.

Other celebrities attending the event are Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Goonies, Stranger Things), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars), Weird Al Yankovic, and more. A full list of guests can be seen on the MegaCon website.

Tickets to MegaCon Orlando 2020 range between $25 and $60 depending on the day you go. However, on their website, the convention is currently running an early bird special with tickets as low as $15.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MegaCon Orlando website.