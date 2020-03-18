Cash collection at toll booths suspended, drivers will be tolled by license plate, expressway authority says

article

The Central Florida Expressway Authority announced on Wednesday that they are suspending cash collection for tolls and shifting to license plate tolling only.

They said that this change will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Only cash-paying drivers will be affected. Instead of paying at the booth, they will reportedly receive a 'Pay by Plate' billing statement in the mail for any tolls incurred. E-Pass customers will see no impact in their day-to-day travel, as tolls will post electronically to their accounts per usual.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is advising cash-paying drivers to "keep moving and do not stop at toll booths."

With these changes, they said that the E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center located on South Goldenrod will temporarily be closed starting 6 p.m. on Wednesday until further notice. Customers are encouraged to use their E-PASS account online, download the E-PASS mobile app, or contact the Customer Call Center for any customer service needs. Call center hours have been adjusted from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday through Florida to account for htis.

