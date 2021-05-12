Carnival Liberty arrives at Port Canaveral for crew members to be vaccinated

The Carnival Liberty is sitting at Port Canaveral after sailing in on Wednesday morning for crew members to getting vaccinated.

Under CDC guidelines, 98-percent of ship staff must be vaccinated for cruises to resume.

Port Canaveral is the first U.S. port to begin vaccinating cruise ship crew members. Cruise industry leaders say this will greatly help begin the process for a safe return to cruising.

RELATED: Here's when the Pfizer vaccine could be available for kids 12+ in Central Florida

Port Canaveral is working with the Parrish Healthcare Center, Canaveral Fire Rescue and other cruise medical personnel to provide up to 1,000 vaccination shots per day.

This means crew members and shoreside personnel can get back to work on the cruise ships as soon as they have received their vaccine and have completed the required number of days for the vaccine to be most effective.

Advertisement

The CDC recently released new guidance saying that cruise ships could set sail with vaccinated crews and passengers as early as mid-July.