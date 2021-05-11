Here's when the Pfizer vaccine could be available for kids 12+ in Central Florida

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to meet Wednesday to decide whether to approve the Pfizer Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 12-15 years-old.

On Tuesday, the Federal Drug Administration expanded Pfizer’s emergency use authorization for the vaccine to include that age group. If the CDC grants approval, it would become the first COVID vaccine authorized for younger children in the U.S.

Pfizer said it conducted a vaccine trial of more than 2,000 children in the target age group and the results showed the vaccine’s efficiency is 100-percent and it is well-tolerated.

Some children said they are ready to get the vaccine.

"I would like to be the safest as well," said one girl.

But some parents said they refuse to let their children get the COVID vaccine. One mom told FOX 35 News, "To each their own. I’m not giving it to my kids."

While local government officials said they do not expect high demand for the vaccine in the younger age group, they are prepared to administer it.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said children 12 years and older will be able to get inoculated at one of the county’s regular county COVID-19 sites like Barber and Barnett Parks.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said it will take a couple of days after the CDC grants approval before they start administering the doses, but they are working with Seminole County Public Schools to make the process easy.

"School closes, the parent comes to pick up a child, and they don’t go home, instead, they go to the gym to get their vaccine and then they go home."