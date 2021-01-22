Carnival cancels cruises through end of April, delays Mardi Gras debut

article

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Friday that they are canceling their U.S. cruises through the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All U.S. departures are canceled through April 30, 2021.

RELATED: Carnival reveals details on first roller coaster at sea

In addition, Carnival is moving the start date for its Mardi Gras ship from Port Canaveral to May 29, 2021. Carnival says booked guests are being notified directly. Guests will be given their options regarding a future cruise credit and onboard credit package or a full refund.

RELATED: Norwegian suspends cruises through end of April

Advertisement

Mardi Gras remains the most anticipated new ship to operate from North America in 2021. The new cruise will feature BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Norwegian announced earlier this week that it would be suspending its cruises through the end of April.