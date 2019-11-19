Carnival reveals details on first roller coaster at sea

article

Carnival Cruise Line has released new details on what they say is the first roller coaster at sea. The attraction is the centerpiece of the "Ultimate Playground" aboard the new Carnival Mardi Gras debuting in August 2020.

The "BOLT" coaster will run along an 800-foot track, at over 180 feet above the sea. The motorcycle-inspired vehicles are all-electric, featuring a speedometer to clock your ride. Riders have a choice of a fast ride - up to 40 miles per hour or a slower ride to enjoy the views at the top of the ship.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and "Chief Fun Officer" Shaquille O'Neal shared the new information at an industry conference in Orlando. The Mardi Gras enters service in late August and will sail from Port Canaveral starting in October 2020.

You can see a virtual tour of the Mardi Gras "Ultimate Playground" below: