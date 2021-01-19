Norwegian suspends cruises through end of April

article

Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Tuesday that it is extending the previously announced suspension of its cruises through the end of April.

The suspension now includes all voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking through April 30, 2021.

"The company continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the company said.

The company says it will continue to work with global government and public health authorities to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Carnival Cruise Line also recently announced that they are canceling all cruises from U.S. ports until at least April.

"As we continue to evaluate the operating environment and public health challenges facing the country, we also continue to evaluate our fleet deployment plans and scheduling options related to the gradual and phased approach we will be taking as we return to guest operations in 2021," the cruise line said. "Regrettably we have made the decision to cancel the below-referenced cruises:"