Man taken to hospital after SUV crashes into Florida Kohl's store

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to a Kohl's department store in Viera after it was reported that an SUV had crashed into the front entrance of the store.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling through the Kohl’s parking lot and for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle causing a sideswiped collision with another vehicle. The driver of the Trailblazer continued through the parking lot and collided with the north entrance of the Kohl’s building through the double glass doors.

That driver, described as a 40-year-old Melbourne man, was transported with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, described as a 74-year-old Rockledge woman, was not injured and remained on the scene. The building inspector was called and the crash remains under investigation.