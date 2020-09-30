California now allows all outdoor playgrounds to reopen to public

article

California is now allowing all outdoor playgrounds to reopen to the public.

Families are asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes per day so more people can enjoy the playgrounds.

People are required to maintain social distancing and everyone two years old and older must wear a mask.

The rules and park capacity must be posted, at the entrance to the playground.

However, not every playground may reopen, since local authorities will make the final decision on when to reopen their playgrounds.

The California Department of Public Health announced the change on Tuesday.