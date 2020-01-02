Bye bye, buoy! Officials remove giant buoy from New Smyrna Beach

A South Carolina buoy's Florida vacation has come to an end.

The giant navigation buoy washed ashore over the weekend on New Symrna Beach after breaking free from concrete blocks off the coast of South Carolina in 2017, officials say.

Officials removed buoy on Thursday morning using a crane. It is being taken to a U.S. Coast Guard station in Ponce Inlet, where they will work to see if the buoy can be restored.

"That’s why I had to get out here today," said Stephanie Azevedo. She and many others spent the first day of the year getting an up-close look at what's become a tourist attraction. "It’s quite a tourist attraction, maybe we should leave it."

Since it washed ashore, thousands have come to New Smryna Beach to see the SUV-sized buoy.

However, others couldn't wait for it to be off the beach.

"Peak season will be coming. In a couple of months, it'll be big beach season, so it needs to be out of here," said Brad Hayes.

Buoys are typically chained to a large concrete block in the ocean. Officials are not sure how this one got loose but say rusty chains could have caused it to break away.

