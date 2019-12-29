U.S. Coast Guard plans to remove massive buoy that washed ashore on New Smyrna Beach

A massive buoy that washed ashore at New Smyrna Beach is drawing in big crowds but maybe not for much longer.

The buoy, which could be compared to the size of an SUV, washed ashore on Friday from South Carolina. The U.S. Coast Guard says that it has been missing since 2017.

Large crowds came to New Smyrna Beach to see the buoy over the weekend. Many people took photos with it and one family told FOX 35 News that they traveled two hours to see it.

The U.S. Coast Guard is planning to bring a crane in on Monday to remove the buoy.

Buoys are typically chained to a large concrete block in the ocean. Officials are not sure how this one got loose but says rusty chains could have caused it to break away. Once in possession, they will work to see if the buoy can be restored.

