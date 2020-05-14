Businesses hope attractions reopening will bring customers

As some attractions make plans to reopen, businesses in Orlando's tourist district hope more customers will flood the area.

International Drive has been desolate for the last six weeks. The coronavirus pandemic caused several businesses to temporarily close down, and many remain closed. However, on the same day of the reopening of Universal's City Walk, some retail shops in the I-Drive area saw an uptick in customers.

"It's definitely picked up since yesterday," said one store manager. "Hopefully, with the outlets opening up, in these next couple of days we'll get more business."

On Friday, Madam Tussaud's Wax Museum and Sea Life Orlando Aquarium will reopen. The following week, Disney Springs plans to have a limited opening.

Some say small businesses in the area, unfortunately, will not survive the financial hardships caused by the pandemic, telling FOX 35 News that rent in the famous tourist district can be upwards of $7,000 per month.