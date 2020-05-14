Expand / Collapse search

Masks, temperature checks mandatory as Universal CityWalk reopens

Masks covered employees' and guests' faces. Stickers were on the ground six feet apart to keep groups safely socially distancing. The property has hand sanitizer stations, lots of cleaning and temperature checks at the entrance.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It seems like Central Florida is finally back in business. Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort opened back up Thursday with a line of cars waiting to get into the dining and entertainment complex. 

