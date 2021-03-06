'Buried in ice!': Hail storm creates winter wonderland in Daytona Beach

article

Storms rolled through Central Florida early Saturday, bringing lots of hail with it in Daytona Beach.

FOX 35 viewers sent in photos and videos of the hail coming down in their neighborhoods.

Twitter user @Pamacious said hail the size of jelly beans and cherries rained down in her area.

In Michael De La Osa's backyard, so much hail came down that it looked like it had just snowed!

"Buried in ice!' he says as piles of hail accumulate on his back patio.

Margaret Carrigan sent in a photo of heavy hail near the beach shore.

Several residents tweeted out photos of the aftermath from the hail storm.

(Regine Schutt)

Rain and storms are expected throughout Saturday and into Sunday, with the chance of lightning possible. Showers will clear by 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Temperatures do stay in the upper-60s this weekend, and won't warm back to the 80s, until the end of the week.

