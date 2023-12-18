Bunnell Elementary names new principal amid controversy over special assembly targeting Black students

Bunnell Elementary School has named its new principal amid controversy over a special assembly held back in August that was held for only Black students to discuss underperforming test scores.

Assistant Principal Cari McGee has been moved up to the open principal position at the recommendation of Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore, according to a press release. McGee has served as the assistant principal at Bunnell Elementary since July 2019, and before that was a school counselor for over 10 years.

"Cari McGee knows the children, families, teachers, and staff at Bunnell Elementary," Moore said. "When I asked the stakeholders at BES what they want in their next leader, they said they wanted a person who would listen and be active in our community. I’m confident Ms. McGee is that person."

McGee's promotion to principal after Bunnell Elementary's former principal, Donelle Evensen, resigned from her position about a month after she was appointed. Evensen was replaced in an interim capacity by the school's former principal, Marcus Sanfilippo.

The teacher involved in the assembly, Anthony Hines, also stepped down. The two were previously suspended and placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the assembly.

The assembly in question reportedly singled out fourth- and fifth-grade Black students about improving their test scores on standardized tests.

Two students spoke to FOX 35 at the time about their experience being called to the assembly.

"I just noticed how it was only Black kids in the cafeteria," said Jeff Isaac Jr.

"I was embarrassed," said Kenadee Robinson. "Because they put us in the cafeteria because of race. And, the color of our skin."

At the time, the Flagler County School District said this was the school's attempt to motivate Black children to raise their test scores.

"Students should never be separated by race," said Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore on Wednesday. "We acknowledge that this and other subgroups of students need to improve, but our commitment is to improve academic achievement for all students."

McGee said she's ready to move forward in her new role.

"I appreciate Superintendent Moore's confidence in me," she said in a statement. "I have been proud to be a Bullpup these past five years and am excited to see how we can move this campus forward."

According to the school district, McGee got her bachelor's degree in social psychology from Western Michigan University in 2004, and earned a Master of Arts in Counseling Education from Michigan State in 2006, and a Master of Education, Education Leadership from American College of Education in 2018. She's currently working toward her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from UNF.