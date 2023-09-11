Bunnell Elementary School teacher resigns after assembly targeting Black students over test scores

A Bunnell Elementary School teacher, who was suspended along with the school's principal following an assembly that singled out Black students, has resigned according to a Flagler County Schools spokesperson.

Anthony Hines issued his letter of resignation to Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore on Thursday, Sept. 7, officials said.

Last week, Donelle Evensen, who was appointed for the principal position in July, also stepped down.

Both had been suspended and placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the assembly that reportedly singled out fourth and fifth-grade Black students about improving their scores on standardized tests.

Moore has called on the school's former principal, Marcus Sanfilippo, to return to the campus in an interim role.