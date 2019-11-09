Bundle up! Central Florida to see temperatures in the 40s and 50s

article

A cold front moving in from the east is making its way over the state and giving Central Florida a chill this weekend.

"The coolest temperatures will be Saturday night into Sunday. We're going to be down into dropping into the 40s in Gainesville, 58 in Orlando and 61 degrees in Daytona Beach," said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

On Sunday, beautiful weather: lots of sunshine with a high of 78-degrees and a zero-percent chance for rain.

"That great weather will be sticking around for Veteran's Day on Monday, 81-degrees, zero on the rain chance."

But don't put those hoodies away just yet.

After a high of 81-degrees on Veteran's Day and on Tuesday, another taste of frosty temperatures will roll through the area again that could drop temperatures to as low as 55-degrees!

Welcome to Fall in Florida!

