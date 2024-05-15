Buddy Taylor Middle, Wadsworth Elementary schools targeted in 'swatting' incident: deputies

Buddy Taylor Middle and Wadsworth Elementary schools in Flagler County are on lockdown due to a suspicious call Tuesday morning, according to the school district.

The Flagler Sheriff's Office said there is an added law enforcement presence outside Buddy Taylor Middle School, again, after an anonymous man called in threats.

In the past two days, anonymous calls came in from a male caller – one to the sheriff's office's non-emergency line, and the other to Buddy Taylor Middle School, according to deputies. Because of the threats he made over the phone, units responded to both schools.

The Flagler County Sheriffs Office responded to a "swatting call" and was investigating unfounded threats at two schools in Flagler County. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office)

Both times, the schools were cleared and classes resumed as normal.

Deputies are investigating the calls as "swatting," a surging trend around the country where callers make fake reports of shootings of bomb threats to create a law enforcement presence and lock schools down.

"In most instances, the caller is a current or former student," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. The identity of the caller in this week's incident has not been revealed.

"FCSO continues to work with Flagler Schools to investigate all suspicious threats and work quickly to ensure the safety of our Flagler County students," the sheriff's office said.

Parents are asked to stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed. Deputies said any further updates will be made on social media.

FOX 35 is working to get more information.