Brother-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mother named as a person of interest in case

The brother-in-law of a murdered St. Cloud mother has been named a person of interest in her case.

Nicholas Rivera will go before a judge on Tuesday. He was arrested in Georgia on unrelated charges of 8 counts of possession of child pornography. Officials say he is in the process of being extradited back to Osceola County.

Detectives say evidence for Nicholas Rivera's arrest originated from information obtained while investigating Montalvo's disappearance and death.

"We once spoke with him, and we were able to obtain his cellphone, and that’s how we got the information for the current charges of the child pornography,” said Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

Rivera's brother, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and father, Angel Luis Rivera, were both arrested and charged in the murder of Nicole Montalvo. Last week, Osceola County deputies also arrested Wanda Rivera, Nicholas Rivera's mother, on charges of providing false statements to investigators and tampering with evidence in connection with Montalvo's death.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Montalvo last week.

“You hurt one of us, you hurt all of us,” Sheriff Gibson said.

Gibson calls the case one of the most gruesome he has seen in his career.

Because of that, he says he will personally ask prosecutors for the death penalty for those charged with murder.

