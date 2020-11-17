Brodeur prepares for 2022 bid as Florida election results certified

As legal battles and vote counts continue in other states, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Tuesday quickly certified the results of Florida’s Nov. 3 general election.

DeSantis and the two Cabinet members, acting as the state Elections Canvassing Commission, did not comment before agreeing in a conference call to certify the results. More than 11.14 million Floridians cast ballots in the election.

After winning one of the most closely watched races in the Nov. 3 general election, state Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, is preparing for a 2022 re-election bid. In recent days, Brodeur opened campaign accounts to run again for their Senate seats, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Brodeur, a former House member, won a fiercely contested race this month in Senate District 9 in Seminole and Volusia counties. Brodeur captured 50.3 percent of the vote as he defeated Democrat Patricia Sigman and unaffiliated candidate Jestine Iannotti for the seat, which was open because former Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, faced term limits.