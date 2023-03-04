Broadway in Orlando: Dr. Phillips Center announces lineup for next season

article

It's showtime!

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced its lineup for the Broadway in Orlando 23/24 season!

The season will bring the best of Broadway to the Walt Disney Theater with nine shows, including the return of three blockbuster musicals (Annie, Disney's Aladdin, and Les Miserables) and the Broadway in Orlando premieres of six new shows: Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Peter Pan, and Clue.

Credit: Dr. Phillips Center

Performance dates have not been announced yet.

Here are the descriptions of each show from the Dr. Phillips Center:

Annie

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Disney's Aladdin

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Les Miserables

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption–a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Funny Girl

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music about a perfectly imperfect American family.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is coming to town! Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

Peter Pan

The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

Clue

Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Broadway in Orlando subscribers can renew starting Friday, March 10. New subscriptions will go on sale later this Spring, but anyone interested can join the waitlist at Orlando.Broadway.com to be among the first in line for new subscriptions.