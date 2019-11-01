British cruise line setting sail from Port Canaveral in 2021

article

Port Canaveral will soon be home to a new international cruise company in the United States.

British cruise line Marella Cruises has announced its Marella Discovery will sail from the Port beginning in Summer 2021, offering four itineraries with 11 port-of-call visits.

Port officials say, as of now, the cruises are for visitors from the U.K. who will fly to Orlando and then take a cruise out of the Port to get the full American experience.

The American Dream and Big Apple Adventure itineraries have an overnight stop in New York City.

Some itineraries also include stops in Tampa and New Orleans.

Based on demand, the Marella Discovery may also open to North American guests.