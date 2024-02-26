Brightline rides from Orlando to Miami's Ultra Music Festival include onboard DJs, more pre-game fun

Ultra Music Festival may begin on March 22, but you can get the party started a few hours early before you even get to Miami.

Brightline and Red Bull announced a collaboration this week for festival-goers that includes a lineup of live, onboard DJS, curated pop-ups and the chance to taste the new summer flavor of the popular energy drink. Fans can also enjoy access to Red Bull's viewing deck at Ultra for one DJ set.

Tickets for the "NEXT STOP: ULTRA" pre-game train are now available for purchase on select trains from Orlando to downtown Miami on Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23.

Late-night trains from MiamiCentral Station are available for fans leaving the music festival, with rides scheduled to leave at 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

To buy a train ticket, click here and look for the trains with the "NEXT STOP: ULTRA" icon. One-way prices start at $159. Admission to Ultra Music Festival is not included.

When is Ultra Music Festival 2024?

Ultra Music Festival is scheduled for March 22,23 and 24 at Bayfront Park in Miami.

Ultra Music Festival lineup

Ultra Music Festival tickets

Click here for ticket information.