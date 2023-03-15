Brightline makes history, now the fastest train in Florida

Brightline made a major announcement this week: it is now the fastest train in the state of Florida!

"Mondays are for making history," Brightline said in a social media post this week. "Brightline is officially the fastest train in Florida and the Southeastern United States after reaching speeds of 130 mph."

The milestone came as its train reached speeds of 130 mph during testing between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa, Florida. The new tracks are built along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528, which is fenced and has no grade crossings.

"The trip to Orlando just got 130 mph faster!" Brightline says in a YouTube video touting its latest accomplishment.

Officials say work to connect Orlando to South Florida is about 90-percent done. Next steps involve evaluating max speed and safety tests between Cocoa and South Florida at the end of the month, but trains will run at slower speeds of 110 mph on that stretch because there are traffic crossings along the route.

The testing will take place along a 13-mile section of track through Rockledge and Melbourne between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Multiple railroad crossings will be impacted and flaggers will be present at those crossings when there is active testing taking place.

There is no set date on when you can buy your ticket and hop aboard.