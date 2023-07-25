Brightline gets one step closer to opening in Orlando with high-speed testing

Brightline will be one step closer to opening in Orlando after a round of high-speed testing in Brevard County.

The high-speed testing is scheduled to start as early as Friday in Brevard County with rail speeds reaching 110 mph, officials said in a news conference Tuesday morning in Melbourne. Testing will take place on a 41-mile stretch of track involving multiple railroad crossings throughout Brevard County, including Cocoa, Rockledge, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Malabar, Grant-Valkaria and Micco (see the full list below).

Testing will occur every day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This testing is among the final tests for Brightline's official opening in Orlando.

"We're very excited. We are going to begin service in just a matter of weeks," Brightline's Katie Mitzner said in a press conference Tuesday. "This has been decades in the making, and we've been working for the last four years on the construction to Orlando.

"So to see the trains coming through, doing this testing, it's very exciting to see it come to fruition and we're excited to open up to Orlando in just a couple of weeks."

Brightline has also implemented millions of dollars in improvements ahead of Brightline's opening in Orlando.

"We've done all of the engineering improvements, but really what it comes down to is human behavior," Mitzner said. "It takes a Brightline train a mile to stop. Once you see a Brightline train coming, it's too late. You need to follow the laws at all times around railroad crossings and stay off the tracks."

When does Brightline open in Orlando?

Tickets are on sale now with the first Brightline trips starting on September 1, the Labor Day holiday weekend.

MORE DETAILS : How much are Brightline train tickets? When can I purchase them?

Safety improvements ahead of Brightline's opening in Orlando

Throughout the high-speed testing, residents can expect additional wait times at railroad crossings within the testing area. Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings, in addition to local law enforcement agencies who will be active along the testing corridor.

The Melbourne Police Department has initiated a rail safety awareness campaign where officers who are actively patrolling the rail corridor will distribute rail safety materials to drivers and pedestrians. They'll also be strictly enforcing laws against trespassing on railroad tracks and at railroad crossings. This campaign will run through August.

In addition to these safety measures, Brightline has implemented a few of their own, including new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles. These improvements vary from crossing to crossing.

Railroad crossings will also have quad gates or medians to keep drivers from driving around lowered crossing gates in areas where trains operate above 79 mph, Brightline said.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Brightline officials unveiled the new Orlando Station and allowed guests to tour a train.

Brightline safety tips for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists

Here's a few safety reminders, according to Brightline:

Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions

Stay off the tracks and never go around crossing gates

Only cross the railroad at a designated crossing

Never stop on the tracks

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life

Could Brightline open up a station in Brevard County?

Mitzner said a Brightline station on the Space Coast has always been a "vision," but the focus right now is on Orlando.

"We'll continue to have more conversations about where those future stations will be," she said.

Brightline railroad crossings in Brevard County

Here's a list of the railroad crossings Brightline will be passing through during high-speed testing in Brevard County. Flaggers will be present at all railroad crossings where speeds are above 79 mph when testing is actively taking place.

Cocoa

Michigan Ave.

Dixon Blvd.

West Highlands Dr.

Peachtree St.

King St. (SR 520)

Rosa L. Jones Blvd.

Barton Blvd.

Eyster Blvd.

Rockledge

Rinker Way – Cemex/General Portland (private crossing)

Gus Hipp Rd.

Barnes Blvd. (SR 502)

Carver St.

Ansin Rd.

Viera Blvd.

Melbourne

Suntree Blvd.

Post Rd.

Parkway Ave.

Lake Washington Rd.

Masterson St.

Aurora Rd. (CR 511)

Creel St.

Eau Gallie Blvd. (SR 518)

Sarno Rd. (CR 504)

Babcock St. (SR 507)

NASA Blvd. (SR 508)

Hibiscus Ave.

Silver Palm Ave.

Seminole Ave.

Fee Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Palmetto Ave.

Strawbridge Ave. (SR 192)

New Haven Ave. (SR 500)

Prospect Ave.

WH Jackson St.

Jernigan Ave.

University Blvd.

Palm Bay

Hessey Ave.

Malabar

NE Palm Bay Rd.

NE Port Malabar Rd.

Grant-Valkaria

Malabar Rd. (SR 514)

Jordan Blvd.

Valkaria Rd. (SR 554)

1st St.

Shell Pit Rd.

Micco

Senne Rd.

Sebastian