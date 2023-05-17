Brightline: Orlando train tickets to South Florida now on sale

Brightline train tickets from the new Orlando station are officially on sale!

Guests can purchase tickets for travel from the Orlando station to Miami and other South Florida cities starting Wednesday morning.

Fares to and from Orlando are available for travel dates between Sept. 1, 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024, according to Brightline's website.

The company offers two classes of service: SMART and PREMIUM. Brightline’s PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

The higher-speed rail service is set to open to the public this summer at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

One-way SMART fares will start at $79 and one-way PREMIUM fares will begin $149, according to Brightline's website.

When guests board a Brightline train, officials say they can expect spacious leather seats with plenty of legroom, access to complimentary, high-speed wifi, charging ports at every seat and multiple food and beverage stations onboard. Guests will also find a designated place for bikes and ample room throughout coaches for carry-on storage.

The Brightline Orlando Station is located at 10705 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. South, Orlando FL 32827.