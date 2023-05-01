Brightline: How long is the ride from Orlando to Miami?

Brightline is gearing up to begin train service from Orlando to South Florida this summer.

The company says its trains can reach speeds of 130 mph – the fastest in the Southeast.

So, how fast can travelers expect to get to Miami from Brightline's Orlando station? A nonstop Brightline train ride from Central Florida to Miami would take two hours and 59 minutes. From Orlando to West Palm Beach, it would take two hours.

Brightline recently unveiled its Orlando station and officials took the time to educate future passengers on how to navigate Florida's higher-speed rail system. It hopes to open the station before July of this year.

Tickets between Miami and Orlando will go on sale this month for future dates.

The company offers two classes of service: SMART and PREMIUM. Brightline’s PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

One-way SMART fares will start at $79 and one-way PREMIUM fares will begin $149, according to Brightline's website.

Brightline currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.