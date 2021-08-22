Brevard County to offer testing for students to shorten COVID quarantine time

article

Brevard County Public Schools is partnering with the Department of Health to offer COVID-19 testing to students in order for them to return to school from quarantined status.

Officials say they worked to organize the new testing option to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Students who are asymptomatic can test on or after Day 5 from their last day of exposure.

School officials say the last day of exposure is considered Day 0. The day after is Day 1 of the five-day count.

If test results are identified as negative and the student remains asymptomatic, schools officials say the student can return to their classroom.

Click here to schedule your child's appointment.

Testing appointments will happen at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera.

Appointment slots begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Parents must accompany minors to their appointments.

For more information, please contact the Department of Health at 321-454-7141.