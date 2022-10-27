U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to fly over Disney World on Thursday

article

Guests at Walt Disney World Resort will be treated to an extra dose of magic on Thursday when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover at Magic Kingdom!

Disney says the Thunderbirds will do two passes over the park starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Thunderbirds last flew over Walt Disney World's EPCOT in 2020 as a kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month in November.

You can also see the Thunderbirds at the Orlando Air and Space Show at the airport in Sanford this weekend on Oct. 29 and 30.