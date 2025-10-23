Mims couple says neighbor's 50-plus dogs raise concerns after no action from county

The Brief Some Mims residents are concerned about over 50 dogs on a neighbor's property, they say. A family reached out to FOX 35 for help after getting nowhere with officials. The family is worried about public health and safety with such a large pack of large dogs living on one property.



After no solution from police or the county about a neighbor with 50 dogs, a Mims couple now says they don't know what else to do.

What we know:

The couple has made several complaints to code enforcement and the sheriff’s office, but say state laws about animal abuse aren’t strong enough, they told FOX 35.

Now, the couple want the animals removed from the property before someone or something gets hurt, they said.

"A pack of 50 can overpower anybody," said Craig Armogida. "There’s no way my wife and I could fend off – even with any amount of armory — somebody’s going to die."

Multiple times, the neighbor’s dogs have gotten loose and come onto their property and gone after their pets, the couple said. The couple is worried about what would happen if all 50 animals got out at once, they said.

Emus, chickens and dogs

It's not just 50 dogs that live on their neighbor's property, the couple said. The homeowner also has emus, chickens and dogs of their own.

The couple also worries that the dogs aren’t eating enough, worrying that they might become defensive or fight each other for food.

"We’re at our wits end." — Craig Armogida

Brevard County deputies say this isn't something they can enforce

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement team has responded several times.

However, they don’t have a probable cause of abuse or mistreatment of the animals.

Deputies aren’t allowed to step on someone else’s property without a reason. The home is gated and set back, so it’s also hard for deputies to see what’s going on at the property.

"Animal services is there for abuse, miscare of animals," said Tod Goodyear, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office official.

While the sheriff says the owner is breaking county code, this isn’t something they enforce, they said. Those violations are addressed by Code Enforcement, and it’s a civil, not criminal matter, the sheriff's office said.

Code Enforcement fines are accruing

By the numbers:

Brevard County is aware of the number of dogs at this residence and said they're looking into the issue.

The code enforcement case for this residence, 25CE-00491, is active and is accruing a $25 per day violation, a county spokesperson told FOX 35.

As of Oct. 21, the fine has reached $875 – $350 of which was paid.

"The respondent admitted to the underlying violation, which is essentially having too many dogs for their zoning classification. From time to time, we have cases where people allow fines to accrue, and this may be one of them; the respondent has stated to a Code Enforcement Officer that he sees the dogs as his children," a county spokesperson said.

This is not the kind of case where foreclosure or other extraordinary remedies are a lawful option. Code Enforcement does not have a legal mechanism to force the removal/impoundment of the dogs, the county said.

"The primary mechanism the law allows for Code Enforcement to obtain compliance is to impose daily fines, and those fines are accruing," the spokesperson said.

What's next:

A Brevard County spokesperson said the County Attorney’s Office has been in contact with Animal Services, who have additional authority regarding the enforcement of animal-related matters.

The intal complaint was based on the number of dogs, which then became a Code Enforcement complaint, the spokesperson said.

"It is our understanding that the complaint has now been expanded and detailed to include issues involving the health of the animals and human health, and Animal Services is currently investigating on that basis," a county spokesperson said in a statement, Oct. 23.

"In March, Animal Services issued citations for vaccinations, tags, and vet care, and the owner complied with those violations," the spokesperson said. "In August, Animal Services attempted to check in but could not make contact with the dog owner. Animal Services and law enforcement currently don’t have the legal authority to enter the property beyond the gate without permission of the property owner."