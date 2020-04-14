Brevard County nurses travel to Massachusetts to help with COVID-19 outbreak

Some local nurses have gone to a hot zone to help fight the coronavirus.

They’re on the frontlines in the Boston area where there are 5,000 COVID-19 cases.

From the day they arrived at Morton Hospital near Boston, these nurses were viewed as warriors.

This team of 15 nurses left Rockledge Regional Medical Center in Brevard County and traveled north last week to care for patients at an all-COVID-19 hospital.

“This is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. It’s something that you can’t prepare for. It’s something that you have to adjust the rules for,” said nurse Jennifer Nelson.

Jennifer Nelson and Joanne Crespo’s cases were already reduced at Rockledge Hospital as coronavirus forced the hospital to cut some elective procedures.

The need for help with coronavirus patients was greater in Massachusetts.

They say although there are not as many cases in New York, the area is expected to have a surge in cases soon.

“As nurses, we sit with them. We take care of them and we’re there to say it’s OK,” Crespo said.

They stand in as the relatives for patients whose family members can’t enter the hospital.

Jennifer and Joanne have families of their own in Florida, but they anticipate their trip up north being extended past four weeks and they don’t mind.

“As nurses, it’s just what we do. It’s in our nature. It really is. And it makes us feel good that we’re helping other people and the medical community. We’re all like a family. I don’t care what state you’re in. We always bond together.”