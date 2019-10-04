Brevard County murder suspect fighting to use 'stand your ground' defense

A Brevard County murder suspect is trying to use "stand your ground as a defense in his case. Joshua Keravouri was 19 when he was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of 65-year-old Terry Hilliard on February 6, 2018.

Keravuori claims he stabbed Hilliard to death after Hillard tried to rape him at the Dixie Motel in Cocoa. State prosecutors are fighting that defense saying that Keravuori stole Hilliard’s car and ran from police for nearly two weeks after the incident. State prosecutors called the front desk clerk who rented the room to Hilliard to testify.

“The older gentleman came to the counter. The younger defendant came also. He stood by the magazine rack, but it was still within three feet of me,” Patricia Arnold told the court. “He was very happy, having just watched the SpaceX Heavy launch. I said to Mr. Hilliard, 'I have two doubles for $70, and a little cheaper I have one king.' I remember him turning to him [the defendant], and they either nodded or said that’s good and they took a king.”

On cross-examination, the defense questioned Arnold’s interpretation and recollection of the two men checking into the motel.

“You could be mistaken whether or not Mr. Hilliard actually turned to Mr. Keravuori to ask if he was okay with a king bed,” the defense attorney asked.

“I remember thinking to myself, perhaps this is Mr. Hilliard’s grandson or nephew, but when they said they didn’t want two beds, I assumed a different relationship,” said Arnold.

The defense says Hilliard got top of their client on the motel room bed, groped him, tried raping him, and their client stabbed Hilliard in self-defense. The defense called on a blood spatter witness to back up their Keravuori’s claims. She testified that, because there were no slices from the knife in the bedding, it shows the Keravouri was under Hilliard when he stabbed him. She testified that the pattern of the blood -- how it spattered to the bed, headboard and bed-side lamp -- is consistent with the knife penetration coming from up from a low angle.

“The basis of his statement, did you find anything inconsistent with what he said happened in that room?” the defense asked. “No,” their blood spatter expert replied.

The defense then called up a man who they tried to qualify as a “self-defense” expert. After asking questions about his past experience, prosecutors objected saying the man is not qualified to testify in that field. The judge agreed.

Both the state and the defense both have more testimony to put on. Due to scheduling conflicts, it’s unclear when testimony will continue.