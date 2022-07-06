Brevard County deputies, first responders conduct active shooter training exercise at Florida hospital

article

Warning: The video above features an active shooter drill held at Health First's Viera Hospital, including sounds of gunshots, people yelling, and law enforcement shouting commands. It is not real and was part of a training exercise.

In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country – a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, a church in California, a school in Uvalde, Texas, and most recently, a Fourth of July parade in Illinois – the Brevard County Sheriff's Office participated in an active shooter training exercise at a hospital on Wednesday to help prepare deputies and first responders should one happen here.

The scene was set at Health First's Viera Hospital where nurses and patients are meandering in a hallway when suddenly simulated gunshots begin, followed by people running, screaming, and falling to the ground.

"Every battle is won or lost before it is ever fought. The way we win this battle is by being prepared," said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

"Active shootings are happening at parades, happening at schools, happening at churches, synagogues…to think that we are immune to active shooters is just unrealistic," he said.

Actors, volunteers, law enforcement, and first responders participated in an active shooter training exercise, July 6, 2022, at Health First's Viera Hospital.

The goal was preparation, specifically how to deal with an active shooter in various scenarios, but also to give deputies, hospital staff, nurses, and doctors a "real life" experience of what that sounds or looks like.

"Nurses don’t get to hear what real gunfire sounds like. That is why when (Sheriff) Wayne’s (Ivey's) team came in, we wanted them to feel that real-life experience," said Health First Director Robin Rice.

"We pray each and every day that this doesn’t happen, but if it does, we are going to bring the fight," Rice said.

After the drill, the teams conducted a debriefing to go over what happened and what can be learned in the next drill or real-life scenario.